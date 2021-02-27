New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,926 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Ally Financial worth $19,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

