New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 41,884 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,884 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $17,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 373,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.