New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Cable One worth $17,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2,068.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cable One by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 76.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Cable One by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.00.

Cable One stock opened at $1,914.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,034.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,960.02. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total transaction of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.