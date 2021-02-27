New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Robert Half International worth $16,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 786.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE RHI opened at $77.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.