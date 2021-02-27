Nexo (NEXO) Market Cap Tops $1.15 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $8.38 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00734839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00035000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042510 BTC.

About Nexo

NEXO is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

