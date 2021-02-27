NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $44,815.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,700.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.61 or 0.01050541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.00399938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00030525 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003295 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

