NEXT Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $24,739.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00357482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

