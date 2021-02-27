NextDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $3.48 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One NextDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $204,578.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.95 or 0.00480528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00072740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00081678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00080915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.30 or 0.00485531 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,872,420,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,832,188,089 tokens. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

NextDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

