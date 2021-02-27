NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.11 Million

Brokerages expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report sales of $110.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NIC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.50 million and the lowest is $98.92 million. NIC reported sales of $91.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year sales of $446.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $466.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $471.43 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $480.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research downgraded NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NIC by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGOV stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. NIC has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

