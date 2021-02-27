Nima Kelly Sells 228 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 228 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $18,477.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $283,260.48.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $647,730.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,225.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Nima Kelly sold 1,341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $111,303.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $16,477.51.

On Monday, November 30th, Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $111,067.68.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $81.12 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

