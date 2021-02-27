Nimiq Price Tops $0.0071 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $51.99 million and $1.01 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,386.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.92 or 0.03149471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.72 or 0.00368043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.58 or 0.01038202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.67 or 0.00447702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.19 or 0.00397076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.05 or 0.00256648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00023602 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,092,296,414 coins and its circulating supply is 7,348,546,414 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

