Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 109.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $3,927,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 786.9% during the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 122,206 shares during the last quarter.

NIO stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

