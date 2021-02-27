Niobio Cash Achieves Market Cap of $66,668.03 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $66,668.03 and $49.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000195 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

