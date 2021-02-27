Noir (NOR) Price Reaches $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Noir token can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 168.2% higher against the US dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $597,507.07 and approximately $1,050.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00286835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00072404 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,453,655 tokens. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

