Noir (NOR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,149.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Noir has a market cap of $626,041.01 and approximately $1,149.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 195.9% higher against the US dollar. One Noir token can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $139.02 or 0.00295307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00070966 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $993.33 or 0.02109970 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,453,127 tokens. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

