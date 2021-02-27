Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Nomad Foods updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.79-1.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $23.62. 1,501,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOMD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

