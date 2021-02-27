nOS (NOS) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. One nOS token can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.38 or 0.00489752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00073718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00081320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00080030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.13 or 0.00491363 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

