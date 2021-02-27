Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,352,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Novartis worth $599,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $85.91. 2,228,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,480. The stock has a market cap of $196.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

