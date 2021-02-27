NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $194.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 784.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVCR. Mizuho upped their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.