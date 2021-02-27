NPCoin Market Cap Tops $240,407.71 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $240,407.71 and approximately $98.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004760 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

