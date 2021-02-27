NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,733 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,053,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NRG Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

NRG opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

