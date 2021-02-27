NuBits (USNBT) Market Cap Achieves $2.36 Million

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 62.6% against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $15,907.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00302910 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.