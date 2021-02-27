NULS (NULS) Market Cap Tops $47.86 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, NULS has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001061 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $47.86 million and approximately $31.26 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

