NuShares (NSR) Market Cap Reaches $774,571.36

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 33.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. NuShares has a market cap of $774,571.36 and $1.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011394 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,853,886,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,526,785,642 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.