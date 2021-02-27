NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.46.

NVIDIA stock traded up $16.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $548.58. 12,468,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,894. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

