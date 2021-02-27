NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $314,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 120.9% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $548.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $553.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.46.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.