Nvwm LLC Buys 1,878 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,412,083 shares of company stock worth $380,778,322. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $257.62 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

