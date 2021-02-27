Nvwm LLC Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

