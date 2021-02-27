Nvwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 743,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,122,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $237.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.63 and its 200 day moving average is $269.40. The company has a market cap of $643.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.