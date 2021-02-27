Nvwm LLC Decreases Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NovoCure by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 409,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $149.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 784.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

