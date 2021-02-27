Nvwm LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $450.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

