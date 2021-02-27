Nvwm LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.3% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Netflix by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix stock opened at $538.85 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $538.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.