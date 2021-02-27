Nvwm LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after acquiring an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $353.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $368.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

