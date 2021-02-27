Nvwm LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.