Nvwm LLC Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,944 shares of company stock worth $23,573,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $520.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $507.68 and its 200 day moving average is $446.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

