Nvwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Target by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

Shares of TGT opened at $183.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.42. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.