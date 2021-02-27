Nvwm LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $253.20 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

