nYFI (N0031) Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. One nYFI token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $456,958.22 and $74,161.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.88 or 0.00477122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00069820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00078872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00080691 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00053268 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.58 or 0.00465408 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

