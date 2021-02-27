OAX (OAX) Price Down 26% Over Last Week

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and $938,692.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.34 or 0.00723621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00029543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00035599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00041245 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

