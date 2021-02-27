Observer Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Observer has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and $13.66 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.45 or 0.00691384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00027139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00033117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039616 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

