Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,072 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

