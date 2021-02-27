Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Trading Down 1.3%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.47). 280,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 459,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, insider Philip Austin purchased 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £11,192.52 ($14,623.10).

