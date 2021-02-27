Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.58

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.58 and traded as high as $29.31. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 79,410 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.00 million, a PE ratio of 107.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

