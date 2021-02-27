ODEM (ODE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $245.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. ODEM has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $245.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODEM has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00735769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00029454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00035627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00059380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00042511 BTC.

About ODEM

ODE is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official website is odem.io

ODEM Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

