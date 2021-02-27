ODUWA Market Cap Hits $2.27 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $16,513.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,074.72 or 1.00223277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00039918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00090407 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003459 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.