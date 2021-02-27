ODUWA Price Reaches $0.58 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $15,270.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,146.79 or 0.99916979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00041741 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00106014 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003495 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

