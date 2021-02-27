Odyssey (OCN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.69 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $224,714.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

