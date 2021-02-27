Offshift (XFT) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $171,135.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can now be bought for about $5.79 or 0.00012393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,854.80 or 1.00329467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00103512 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

Offshift Token Trading

