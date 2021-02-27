OKB (OKB) Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.08 or 0.00038059 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $455.78 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKB has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.58 or 0.00721320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00029640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00035641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00040935 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

