OKCash Achieves Market Cap of $4.35 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $10,578.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,290.28 or 0.99700827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00090746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003637 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,450,033 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

